Between Brock Turner and Brett Kavanaugh, when do girls matter?

Did Brett Kavanaugh try to rape a 15-year-old girl when he was seventeen? Did he drag her into a bedroom, hold her down on a bed, grind on her, try to tear off her clothes, and hold his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream? I don’t know. I sure hope we find out. We should delay the vote on his appointment while we investigate, because the stakes are pretty high, and we all agree we don’t want an attempted rapist on the Supreme Court. Right?
Ah, we don’t agree. Well, dammit.
A large contingent of Americans on social media are openly saying they don’t care if he’s guilty. They are saying things like:
At seventeen, his brain was still developing, so his culpability is reduced.
Hey, he was drunk when he did it. We all do stupid things when we’re drunk.
This is normal hetero hijinx. Boys will be boys. It’s not admirable, but it sure is common — shows the guy is normal, in fact. Heck, high five, Brett. Studly guys like us all have some notches on our belts, wink wink.
And most of all:
But it happened so long ago. There’s no indication he’s still like that. We’re really going to hold him responsible for something that happened so long ago?
There is no sober, cautious examination of the facts, here, from his supporters. All of these arguments rush to the conclusion that he did do exactly what Christine Blasey Ford accuses him of doing. And they are okay with that. They’re willing to wave away the violent attempted rape of a 15-year-old girls as inconsequential. Why?
Because . . . she was just a girl, and that’s what girls are for.
That’s the only answer I keep coming back to. Part of me wants to say that the GOP is so bristling with misogyny and the desperate need to appear macho that they’re always willing to throw women under the bus when power is at stake. Look how readily they nominated and elected a confessed abuser, and (to pick one example at random) look how quickly they toggled from “Stormy Daniels is a dirty liar” to “Hey, now, bribing a hooker isn’t an impeachable offense.”
But if that answered it, then the dems would be different, and they’re not. Handsy Uncle Joe Biden, anyone? You know he’s going to run next election. Bill Clinton, anyone? You know that man is a rapist. And yet he’s never once stopped being the progressives’ darling, because he’s also their sugar daddy and he gets them what they want. And if you have to wink at a few rapes, well, they’re just women. That’s what women are for.
Right now, it happens to be the GOP who wants to give a lifetime supreme court appointment to someone credibly accused of a serious sexual crime. Next time, or the time after that, it will be a progressive again, because some people — Al Franken springs to mind — are just too useful to be shucked away for a little thing like sexually abusing a little thing like a woman.
They’re just girls, and girls are here for men to use. Just like it was just a girl that Brock Turner violently raped behind a dumpster while she was unconscious. It was just a girl when those guys from Steubenville gang raped her and posted the video online. And they got a slap on the wrist and were allowed to get on with their lives, while their young victim is still used as shorthand, in Steubenville circles, for “lying whore.” Because she’s just a girl.
When a young man gets drunk and tries to rape a girl, there will always be someone to say he shouldn’t be punished too severely — shouldn’t lose his place on the team, shouldn’t be kicked out of school, certainly shouldn’t serve any jail time — because don’t you see, he has so much promise? This might damage his future!
And what about her future? What about her? Who is thinking about the actual human girl in Blasey’s account, who wept and screamed and fought back, while those normal, healthy, hetero boys turned up the music and pushed her back onto the bed?
It was so long ago. Well, If Blasey had gone to someone with her story that very night, what do you suppose they would have told her?
Now, Christine. Brett is a very bright young man with a promising future. Why, I bet he could be on the Supreme Court someday.
Brock Turner got six months (a longer sentence would have had “a severe impact” on him) and served three, because he had so much promise. Austin Wilkerson raped an unconscious girl (after pretending to help her, to throw off the scent of onlookers) and was punished by having to sleep in jail, but went to school and work as normal during the day. David Becker got two years probation after raping two unconscious girls. Because those boys had such a bright future ahead of them. They’re just being boys! This is what happens! This is what boys do! But the girls? Well . . . this is what girls get. This is what they are for.
This is what you are saying, when you want to give men a pass for something they did long ago. This is what you are conveying to millions of women who have been raped and abused, when you allow yourself to say “yes, yes, sure, sure, of course rape is bad, but this is the supreme court we’re talking about, here! This isn’t just the rape of a girl we’re talking about, this is serious!”
I know how hard it is to see this clearly, to keep this firmly in mind when there’s a political storm swirling around. I know you want to talk about how awful Dianne Feinstein is, and how biased the media is, and how suspicious the timing of it all is. Hell, I fell for that with Anita Hill. I let them convince me that Clarence Thomas was the savior we needed to put this country to rights, and that this trashy, unhinged woman was just sniffing around him looking for glory, probably paid off by some secret politics operatives to make up a story that didn’t even sound true.
But believe it or not, politics isn’t the most important thing. A supreme court nomination isn’t the most important thing. The most important thing, when stories like this are in the news, is the victim, and how we treat them, how we speak about them. The most important thing is that we don’t lose ourselves in the ideological storm, and allow ourselves to say anything that even sounds like “but it was just attempted rape” or “but he was just a teenager when he did it.” When you say that, you are telling victims that it doesn’t matter what happened to them, because they are just girls. Boys need their bright futures, but rape is what girls are for.
If we want to argue that the poor boy’s brain is still developing and we need to take that into account, then what about her developing brain? What about her sense of self worth that’s being so violently malformed, first by her assailant, and then by the crowds of people saying he’s normal and she’s a lying, scheming, whore?
Or the argument that boys are hormonal volcanoes just boiling over with sex, and this is how they learn, you see. They learn from their mistakes, and they get to move on, don’t you see. So I wonder how many girls they get to learn on. Do they get one rape freebie, and then after that, they’re responsible for knowing that rape is bad? Or do they get one attempted rape per year, as long as they learn a little bit more each time? I have eight daughters. How many of my daughters is it okay for a seventeen-year-old boy to try to rape, as long as it’s part of their learning process, and they have a bright future?
Girls . . . are human. Girls are not there for the benefit of helping boys to turn into men. They are not there to be soiled and then tossed on the heap while boys go out and buy themselves a whole new look, a whole new life.
If you don’t want men to be dragged down by decades-old accusations of rape, then you need to crack down on minutes-old accusations of rape as they happen. But that’s not how it goes. Still, even now, that’s not how it goes.
When a woman says, “This man raped me a long time ago,” we say, “But that was in the past. He can’t change the past.” When a girl says, “This boy raped me last night,” we say, “But his future! We can’t wreck his future.” And there she stands, suspended between his past and his future, with no value of her own except for how much she’s worth to whichever political party is feeling desperate today.
There are some acts which are so abhorrent, they cannot simply be forgotten. I have sons, as well as daughters. They’re not yet seventeen, and yet they know you’re not supposed to get drunk, and if you do get drunk, you’re still not supposed to rape anybody, not even a little bit. They know this. Seventeen is not a child. If, at that age, you have a son who’s still unclear on the whole “Don’t get drunk and sexually savage girls,” thing, then he should be involuntarily committed. There’s no grey area where he gets to sacrifice a few girls while he figgers it out. Because that’s not what girls are for. Girls are human.
But when grown men tell teenage boys that a smattering of attempted rape is normal, expected, excusable behavior; that all boys do something like this because they’re still developing; and that it’s not worth worrying about because it was so long ago, then this is what they’re doing: they’re educating a whole new generation in the uses and abuses of the bodies and psyches of girls and women, for the sake of men, who alone are real.
Think. Think about what you’re implying when you are willing to wave away accusations of attempted rape. Think about what you’re telling girls about what they’re for. Think about what you’re telling boys about what they’re for. Think about what you’re telling victims about what they’re worth. Think about how you’re talking about these things. Think about who is listening.
He says he didn’t do it. I hope his party has the integrity to at least try to find out, because if they say “it’s important” but then appoint him without an investigation, they don’t really think it’s important.
But that’s out of my hands. What I’m talking about here is how we talk about boys, and how we talk about girls, and how we talk about rape. What’s in our control is to guard ourselves, to change how we respond to stories of rape. To be consistent and humane whether it’s our guy on the witness stand or not. Because if it’s not our guy this time, it will be next time, depend on it.
Hell yes, an attempted rape accusation matters. Even a very old one. Even though it was just a girl.
I’ll say it again: I don’t know if Kavanaugh is guilty or not. I don’t know if Blasey is telling the truth or not. I’m saying it’s a big fucking deal when 17-year-old boys try to rape 15-year-old girls, whether their names are Brett and Christine or not.
Yeah, I get where you’re going with this but no I don’t know that Bill Clinton is a rapist so eat a sock. Casual bothsiderism is hot trash.
The evidence against Clinton is stronger than that against Kavanaugh. I don’t know if either accusation can be considered proved.
I have a daughter, three grand-daughters and 6 nieces who most also have daughters. I cannot imagine what it would be like to have one of them assaulted.
The emotions regarding rape would be very intense, and not just for my family but anyone that I know including the young lady that posted this article to me who is not related. I never like to hear of it because of the implications that it has for the victim, made to think it was their fault, often causing intimacy issues, and feelings of inferiority just for starters. And the more familiar or personal because of relationship the more intense the emotions will be.
However, while I agree with most if not all of your commentary, it sounds like you have already tried and convicted him. Even though you say multiple times, we don’t know if Blasey is telling the truth, or if Kavanaugh is actually guilty.
I think may have had a greater impact and been more poignant if it had not been cast in this context.
I believe we will hear the truth in the testimony beginning Monday. I hope it is not found that someone has manipulated this report for political purposes, since Ms. Blasey in press interviews has already cast a shadow on her accusations, saying she cannot clearly recall the night in question and several other things of impact. Also, I think it is despicable of Senator Feinstein to sit on the report since July, implying that she was holding it for a “Hail Mary”, effort to impede or stop the appointment of Kavanaugh.
My concern is that this may have been a valid complaint and because of Feinstein’s self interest instead of doing what was right and getting Blasey proper care and treatment which would have probably conflicted with timing for the appointment, she choose to sensationalize and bring all of the press and media down on this woman who has had addiction/psychiatric problems and other circumstances in her life, that could be a result of such an experience.
I am by no means saying it should not have been brought to light if it is in fact true, but the way it is being done at the risk of further traumatizing this woman, not so much.
It is not beneath Feinstein as her character has been on display especially the last few years with her “Marie Antoinette, let them eat cake attitude”, attitude. Example, she opposes gun rights while her body guards carry to protect her and her response is that she deserves it but most Americans do not, so we are expendable in her eyes if it meets her purpose.
Further to this point, one of her recent quotes regarding gun rights is “One day Americans will know their place, and they will stop thinking that they deserve the same privileges as us”, (politicians). And please do not think for a minute that this point of view is limited to gun rights, she has made many such comments to indicate that she believes the Senators and Congressmen are above the law and this kind of grand-diose thought and conduct will not isolate itself to one topic.
Nonetheless, I find it offensive, the apparent sexual offences that have been done by our politicians, as per news reports that just went away a few months ago after discovering millions of tax payer dollars were used for hush money without requiring reimbursement or disclosure of offenses. What do you think would have happened if a corporate CEO was discovered using corporate funds to pay hush money to silence sexual offenses.
And most we will never know about because of gag orders, and according to the reports that I read a few months ago as you stated it was on both sides of the isle, both politically and gender relevant.
It is this kind of conduct that convinces me that even if I like the incumbent better than the new candidate, I will vote for the new candidate because the dinosaurs, funded by special interests have to go.
I learned at a very young age that my body did not belong to me. That someone who is larger than me had the right to hit me or abused me in other ways. So as I became older and the attacks became more sexual by people outside of my home I learned to accept that kind of abuse as well. I don’t want to water down the subject here but when we hit our children we teach them that abuse of any kind from a person who is larger than them is normal and acceptable at least it was prior to #metoo. I am so happy that I have lived long enough to see this process in action. I have been waiting for over 40 years. I don’t know how this will work itself out but I am loving watching it.
This is what I call ‘The urge to exist at any price.”
I agree with all of this. But I gotta say–I have always felt this way. It is one reason I could not endorse Trump. It is also the reason I could not endorse Hilary. Everyone that supported Hilary take stock! She went after Bill’s victims like they were NOTHING. We need to get to a point where we don’t care what political party the perpetrator represents.
Thank you for this thoughtful and calm commentary on what should enrage everyone. The soul of our country (what little is left) relies on what we do with this case.
We should not only wait to proceed, we should ask ourselves, when and how these events happen, and what kind of dysfunction would give the perp. enough cover to believe he would get away with it.
I was a teen at the same time. My husband and I heard about teens doing everything from A-Z. Everything. We were all sneaking around doing things our parents wouldn’t have condoned, but the potential perps knew that we wouldn’t keep silent if push came to shove.
It seems to me that there is MUCH more pressure to save face in the pent up east coast.
Hollywood, and #me too have brought a huge spotlight to this problem, (but Hollywood is a very particular kind of petri dish.) I’d be willing to bet that a more liberal environment, where parents and kids talk more would have the biggest cooling effect upon the little entitled sh*theads that can be found everywhere. Conservatism, and all the super-nice “best face forward” b.s. is like a greenhouse for perverts. The devil is smart. If he can make the parents care more about appearances in front of neighbors than the health of a daughter, he has won.
I was sexually assaulted when I was 6 – I’m now 42 and I’ve never reported it. Who would care and the repercussions would outweigh the benefits for me. This is wrong but this is reality. I’ve made my peace with it internally, it no longer affects my life, but it did stop me from having children of my own. I would not have been able to tell my story at 6, I didn’t have the vocabulary. Nor at 16! By the time I understood what had happened to me it was too late. It shouldn’t ever be too late.
I am so sorry that happened to you. How terrible that there is no recourse. I believe you that its true. Sadly.
As a women in her mid-twenties who has been raped five times… I didn’t know how much I needed to read this. Coworkers talk like this (“It was so long ago!” and worse), and I try to maintain composure, but it breaks me down over time. I didn’t really realize how much it wears me down until reading this. I hope this article reaches as many people as possible.
The most serious consequence that a man faced for raping me is being thrown out of a party.
I didn’t deserve any of it, I know, but it’s hard to truly feel that way with the things people say about victims, the way I am constantly reminded that it was probably my fault.
We need to remind the world, especially those who have never been victims, just how much rape destroys lives.
I was in gifted schooling growing up, started college at age 12, and for the past handful of years I’ve done very little with my life or career because just surviving and recovering from the constant reminders takes up most of my energy. I have turned to drugs and alcohol and struggled with serious depression. *I* was the one with so much potential. That was *ME*.
No great man’s future or career justifies this suffering, let alone the future of an actual rapist! But for many, even just the POTENTIAL worth of a fucking RAPIST is enough to completely ignore any worth that I have, any retribution I deserve.
If an alien were observing the laws of earth from a distance, it might come to the conclusion that raping women is legal worldwide.
This is so terribly sad to read. I am sorry for all your pain, especially so because others have known and apparently STILL were unwilling to act.
Lord have mercy on them all. They will certainly need it.
I am so sorry. The worst thing about your story is that it is so damned common. Millions of women who could have done great things had their lives ruined because of the millions of men who “shouldn’t have their lives ruined for a mistake.” It’s a daily event and we don’t give one single damn about it.
thank you for this. very well said, and reading this was heartbreaking in places. we women need to help our girls– the ones out there in this world and the ones inside of us who need help.
Spot on, Simcha Fisher. As long as we keep giving out the message that men/boys matter and women/girls don’t, rape will keep happening.
Qu: ‘figgers’?
Generally, this: https://www.simchafisher.com/2015/02/20/even-dems-fed-up-with-creepy-handsy-uncle-joe-biden/
If Dems are generally able to dismiss acts of sexual aggression/assault/micro-agressions/all kinds of things on their own side (just bring up ol’ slick Willy, and the best they can do is pretend that the most powerful man in the world exerting his position over a 20-something intern is just “consenting adults”, while completely ignoring Juanita Broderick/Paula Jones/etc.; or Pelosi’s quick/immediate defense of Conyers), then how is it any surprise that a political party isn’t willing to give up a Supreme Court seat for 30 year old allegations of a 17 year old?
You didn’t actually read this then, did you. That’s a rhetorical question, because I already know that you didn’t read it. Not all the way to the end. Go back and read it very carefully.
There’s a key supposition: “Right now, it happens to be the GOP who wants to give a lifetime supreme court appointment to someone credibly accused of a serious sexual crime.”
I beg to differ.
Dr. Ford can’t remember when the alleged attack happened, where it happened, how many people were involved (first she said four young men, then two), or even what year it was – BUT she wants the FBI to ‘investigate’ and wishes to be treated as credible.
That’s like telling the cops you lost your wallet but all you can remember is, “I was on Earth at the time…”
Have you ever been in a very traumatic event? Can you remember every single detail or are there some things you get wrong?
The fact that she wants the FBI investigation and he doesn’t says a lot about it.
Exactly right. And this piece explains it and why her story isn’t told with the precision some insist upon that frankly, trauma or no trauma, few of us could accomplish. For the TLDR crowd – if she were fabricating, she’d never have included another man in the room watching. For those thinking this is merely teen groping, the hand over her mouth makes a great deal of difference. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/09/18/former-sex-crimes-prosecutor-analyzed-fords-allegations-against-kavanaugh-heres-her-take/?utm_term=.f42ae64cdb23
Her story was always about two men. There were four total at the party. The therapist made a simple error in transcribing it.
Why would she invent another witness?
The FBI has plenty of ways to piece the details here. It’s not just about interviewing her; other research and interviews can piece together whatever really happened.
Jonathan, have you ever been sexually assaulted? I have and guess what you don’t recall all specific details as you are addressing. I was between the ages of 8-10 years old. I can’t give you a date or dates I was assaulted, I can tell you where we were and who did the assaulting. I can’t tell you where my siblings were when the assaults took place except to say they were in the house with me. I can’t tell you what my abuser wore. I certainly can tell you how he made me feel and the years of therapy I had to endure to start feeling like a worthy person who wasn’t to be blamed for what happened to me. I was assaulted as an adult too. Guess what I can’t give you specific date it happened, but I can tell you where and what occurred. This time I can’t tell you the name of the assaulter because I didn’t know him very well. He scared the crap out of me as he grabbed me and held me extremely tightly and forced himself on me. I managed to get away and I ran! I didn’t report this assault because I felt humiliated and I blamed myself for getting into the situation. This was before my therapy where I learned that the assault was not my fault. Society teaches women that it is their fault that they were assaulted. Why do men think they can get away with behaving so atrocioulsy and invading women’s personal space. Why do they feel that they have an open invitation to do as they will to women and get a pass for such behavior? I have no doubt that what had happened to Mrs Blasey Ford occurred. It doesn’t matter how many people were in the room. What matters is that she is specific enough that it was Brett Kavanaugh and what he did to her at the time. Now just for argument sake, what if it didn’t occur and that she made the whole thing up. Why the hell would someone put themselves in the spot light and be willing to be questioned in front of many many people? Coming forward she has put her reputation at stake. She is subjecting herself and her family to harrassment. She has more to lose coming forward. I am not surprised that Brett Kavanaugh is denying that it occurs. There are explainations as to why he is denying: first, he is up for a Supreme Court appointment and that in and of itself is enough to deny such behavior. Secondly, he was drunk and he could have no recall as to what occurred. Thirdly, it could be that it was no big deal to him and never thought twice about his behavior. Your response seems so typical to the current male dominated culture. What if your daughter (if you don’t have a daughter pretend you do or think of your sister or your mother) came forward and told you that she was assaulted and she said what Christine Blasey Ford said, are you going to deny that she was assaulted because of lack of details that you want her to give you?
Actually yes. I was sexually assaulted as a teenager.
To this day I get the details right, even though I was intoxicated.
This sounds less like she knows that happened and more like *someone* assaulted her, someone who is not Kavanaugh, and she’s trying to build a narrative around it.
As for the FBI, there is literally nothing to investigate. What are they going to do 30 years on?
You do not have the language of someone who was traumatized by an assault. You are posturing for a political point. It’s shameful.
As for Dr. Ford, there’s plenty to investigate. The other boy in the room (was that you?) knows what happened, even if he was drunk. Let’s see if he’ll lie under oath.
I have been sexually assaulted. The memories & details come back in chilling waves, never all at once, because then you would choke & drown.
You forgot “turned up the music so nobody could hear.”
I agree with you wholeheartedly. The people who are acting as though this behavior is acceptable, excusable, or even laughable are minimizing the value of all women and girls, most especially the victim if she is telling the truth. If she is not telling the truth, those same people are doing a disservice to Brett Kavanaugh by assuming he has committed this vile act and making light of behavior that, if he is in fact innocent, he very likely finds repugnant. We need to treat both the accuser and the accused fairly, with dignity and respect until, hopefully, the truth is discovered. Unfortunately, in a society where unborn babies, the most innocent of humans, are not treated with dignity and respect, the tone is set for everyone’s human dignity to be trampled upon.
Keith Ellison’s accusers seem to have been vaporized. I guess domestic violence doesn’t count, since the women shagged him voluntarily.
And if the Kavanaugh incident is so horrible, why was the accusation sat on for two months? Justice delayed is justice denied. Did Senator Feinstein not think it important or credible?
Because talking about how somebody tried to rape you is a miserable thing to have to do, and if it could be avoided, I don’t blame Ms. Ford for trying to do so.
But when even evidence that a man lied under oath multiple times doesn’t stop his nomination to the Supreme Court, the way it should, it because necessary to do so, even though people like you will do their best to minimize her.
There is still a statute of limitations on rape and attempted rape in every single state. It is long past that limitation, so there can never be justice for her; even if she had DNA evidence and a video of it happening exactly as she said it did, it’s too late.
Boys sexually assaulting girls, girls making false accusations, educated, grown women politicizing and weaponizing 36 year old memories in order to destroy someone — all bad, all evil, all wrong.
Your sons could be falsely accused, destroyed. Their mothers need to stand up for them, not just for their daughters.
Also, we should remember the boys who were falsely accused, tried and punished by women who felt we should just believe other women, the boys of Duke University.
I’m sick of this — if girls or women want to accuse, do it when the assault happens. Stop whinging and whining about how hard it is and do it.
Those of us who did deal with it at the time are tired of the whiners who hide anonymously, come forward decades later, want to be treated with kid gloves, want to be believed without any hard questioning.
I literally hate women some days. Hate them. What dishonorable, whining, whinging slobs they are. Ugh.
Take a deep breath. You’re mad at the wrong people, here.
As far as women being able to say something after the assault I had attended an all girl’s Catholic academy for high school, then an Ivy League college. I was 17 yrs. old when I began my freshman year. I was date raped by an older student, and it was watched by the guys in his fraternity who turned up at his car . Obviously he premeditated this and told his fellows what was going to happen. I still remember seeing all their faces looking down on me as I was raped. I never told anyone until a few years ago. I will be 66 years old in a couple of weeks. I was embarrassed by what happened and my parents went to their graves without knowing. I suffer still from that event.
My daughter was sexually abused by a priest in the confessional when she was 13 yrs. old, she is 32 yrs. old and just told me last year. My oldest son , who is almost 40 yrs. old, recently told me of being abused as a first grader at a Catholic school by a priest.
Abuse is often not spoken of for many many years. Please never discount someone’s story of abuse just because it happened many years ago.
It is not that people want to discount such accusations, it’s that the accusations can be almost impossible to prove if they are left for too long. Is it right to deprive somebody, male or female, of a particular job on the basis of unverified and unverifiable allegations? That is really the question you have to ask here, and it might be wise to consider how you would feel if a woman rather than a man were on the receiving end, something that is becoming ever more likely as changes in social mores catch up with the law, or vice versa.
I’ve researched a number of allegations of sexual and physical abuse in my work over the last 20 years and all I have learned is never to prejudge the veracity of either victims or abusers.
“Deprive” is a bit of a stretch here. The default assumption is that any given person *doesn’t* get to be on the Supreme Court. If someone wants a job like that, it’s on them to prove to us that they are, in fact, awesome enough to deserve it.
Kathy, I support you. I have been sexually assaulted in my youth. It took me years to tell my parents and guess what they didn’t believe me. Talk about further trauma of not being believed. My mother, who I told first, came around and apologized that she was not able to protect me. My dad chaulked it up as the boy was just sexually curious. Thank goodness that by the time I told my dad that I had been in therapy. I told him just to not keep my abusers dirty little secret. It wasn’t my secret as I had thought for years.
Oh, grow up. I have sons and because I raised them to think of women as actual humans and niether helpless doormats nor conniving witches, they treat women decently, and therefore I don’t worry about false accusations. If you taught your sons to hate women like you apparently do, then you should be worried about REAL accusations instead of false ones.
ON THE MONEY.
Yeah, +1 to Karen’s statement.
Thanks to both Paula and NiaSUT!
Oh, I see. Women are incapable of making up false accusations against decent men. When you return to our universe, let me know.
Sure, it happens, just not very often. Also, failing to get a seat on the Supreme Court is very, very far from actual punishment.
Wait … are you serious?!? You. Can’t. Be. Serious.
you need to get some serious psychological help. I pray you don’t have children to spread your hate upon
What is “whinging?”
False accusations happen less than 5% of the time. Priorities.
False rape accusations are reasonably rare, much rarer that rape and attempted rape is. Complaining about how men abuse women is not whining.
Reporting when it happens isn’t always possible, and it’s never easy. Sexual assault sends your body and mind into shock, and the way people minimize such assaults, or try to blame women for them when they are reported, greatly discourage women from doing so. If you don’t believe me, sit in on a rape case sometime. See how the victim gets put on trial.
It’s also pretty easy to figure out the really false ones. Here’s an article that explains it better than I can:
https://qz.com/980766/the-truth-about-false-rape-accusations/
Lastly, I don’t hate anybody, but I do really dislike women like you who have no idea how hard the process is, and would rather whine about the few women who falsely report rather than work up any empathy for the victims. It’s exactly your attitude which helps to discourage women from reporting in the first place.
I suggest you do some research about the dynamics of sexual assault, and learn about why women don’t report right away, rather than minimizing the victims.
False accusations are very rare. Do they happen? some times. That’s NO reason to assume women are being whiny little bitches bc they don’t come forward right away. “I hate women some days” how can someone say that? What the fuck is wrong with you? Why can’t an investigation be had to see who is telling the truth? Why is it the woman’s fault? You have your priorities backwards.
You are a VERY SICK, TOXIC human being…..and if you name is Nina, then I’ll add a despicable & ‘whining’ woman as well. You reflect a very sick society….and you can’t even understand things when your own self-interest and safety are involved. You are ignorant about psychology and reality….and willfully ignorant at that.
You might look up the statistics on false accusations. They are rare. Especially rare to the actual numbers of rape and child sexual abuse. I’ve been a specialist working with sex abuse victims and sex offenders for 35 years. I have worked with at least a few thousand cases. None were false. I am curious, do you really think a woman or teen would go through having to move because of death threats just to politize an attempted rape? And this woman is not trying to “destroy” anyone. She is trying to protect the country. You might be astonished at how many people, mostly women, harass a teen victim — that they do not know. Call her slut, whore, bitch, cunt, die, kill you, hope you do get raped…. and lie about being with the offender at the time so it “couldn’t have happened” (even when they don’t know the offender. It’s pretty frightening how quick we are to defend men is sexual assault cases. It’s not just men that are screwed up here, it’s the women to buy into this crap hook, line and sinker, and threaten their neighbors, local students, and even their own daughters because they had the courage to report. 1 in 3 girls is sexually abused by the time they are 18. that is THIRTY PERCENT of the female population. Are they lying? These are widely accepted statistics but do you think they are lying? Next time you’re standing next to 2 other women think, which one is a victim of sexual abuse. Also, 1 in 4 or 5 boys will be sexually abused by the time they are 18. With these numbers, I’d say we have a problem with sexual assault in this country, not women telling lies.
They don’t report right away for as many reasons as there are victims. In my own case, I was threatened with death if I told. When an adult student of mine was assaulted a man who had to deal with the aftermath actually said, “Why did she wait three days to tell anyone?”. It was amazing she told at all.
Do me a favor… stop hiding behind your anonymity here and go post that on Facebook or Twitter to some of the Larry Nassar accusers.
Also, we’re not talking about taking any accusation at it’s word, but it needs to at least be followed up on. There should be serious consequences for sexual assault. There should likewise be serious consequences for falsely accusing someone of sexual assault.
I agree, but it’s probably even more difficult to prove a false accusation than it is prove a sexual assault. Finding insufficient evidence to support the sexual assault allegation isn’t enough to prove the accusation was false. Even an accuser recanting the accusation isn’t proof that they filed a false accusation. Many times, real victims recant their accusation so the harassment and additional emotional stress they are put through will go away.
“I’m sick of this — if girls or women want to accuse, do it when the assault happens.”
If women do try to report when it happens, the questions are “Were you drinking? What were you wearing? Why didn’t you try to stop it? Why didn’t you say no? Why didn’t you try to get away? Why? Why? Why? Why?”
You really do need to speak to someone if you hate yourself and other women so much. You’ve got so much internalized misogyny that’s making you miserable.
I mean after reading your comment the feeling is mutual, broski.
But the charges were dropped for the men from Duke University (boys, with rare exception, are not in the *mens* lacrosse team at University). They received large monetary settlements and are all successful in their careers, now. Justice did what it was there to do. — investigate accusations and resolve the case.
False accusations are rare, false accusations that are successfully tried are even rarer.
On the flip side, actual rape is very common. Actual rape that leads to a successful conviction that is not a slap on the wrist is rare.
It is like people are complaining about their kettle having a small leak when their basement is flooding.
Not being confirmed a supreme court justice is not your life being destroyed. Only 9 out of 300 million get that honor. It shouldn’t be just a person without blemish, but a person that has a character where the possibility of rape is beyond reasonable doubt. Have higher standards.
Less than 2% of reported sexual assaults are false accusations.
Disproved ‘statistic’. Look it up.
If my son were falsely accused he would be vindicated.
This argument is equivalent to:
we can’t prosecute anyone for murder because your son might one day be falsely accused of murder.
Perhaps you’ve missed the fact that more than one man on death row has been exonerated by DNA or other evidence *decades* later. And yet no one advocates not bothering to prosecute possible murderers.
This is what I have been saying for years! Thank you for articulating it on such a public platform. People just don’t get it.
“Because . . . she was just a girl, and that’s what girls are for.”
I think the responses of some of the commentators on this accusation are appalling, in that yes, they do not show enough concern for the victim or potential victim. That does not mean that those who are angered and frustrated by this but express themselves more moderately and charitably do not have a point. It is unlikely that it is going to be possible to prove anything at all about this allegation, so it is difficult for me to think of it as ‘credible’. It is simply ‘possible’. It should still of course be investigated. However, it’s difficult to investigate any allegation when the accuser has asked to remain anonymous, which she did in this case, although she has since been exposed or come forward (not sure which). Then there’s the fact that Ms Feinstein sat on the matter until the last possible moment, making its investigation in a timely manner difficult.
Men who are falsely accused are victims, too.
We need to stop allowing rape accusers to remain anonymous.
It’s 2018, not 1900. We allow no other accusers to remain anonymous. The accused have a right to face their accusers publicly, and accusers should not be able to hide behind anonymity. Even an UNcredible charge can ruin a man’s life. And we let women do this anonymously? Disgusting.
Bill Clinton is a wealthy and globally influential man. Clarence Thomas is ON the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh stands a good chance of making it there still. Louis CK is returning to the stage. Brock Turner had a teeny little sentence. What exactly is “ruined” about any of these men’s lives?
You now claim Kavanagh is guilty. What is your evidence? Facts?
You have just called a man guilty based on…nothing.
You hurt more rape victims AND more innocent men than you help anyone.
You give women a bad name. You spit in the face of the rule of law, of our right to due process.
I think you are conflating legal guilt with actual guilt, and the court of public opinion with actual court. Innocent until proven guilty and due process apply only to criminal proceedings. We are allowed to privately think, and even publicly say, that someone is guilty. Our criminal justice system is flawed, and has limited reach; it’s a vital part of our society, but it is not the only thing that matters.
Take Kavanaugh, for example — you appear to think he might be innocent. What level of proof would it take for you to decide he is guilty? A guilty verdict? But juries are sometimes wrong, or the statute of limitations bars prosecution, or the state declines to move forward because of lack of sufficient evidence. None of that means that means that he couldn’t be actually guilty.
What about a confession? Well, very, very few people have the fortitude to publicly confess to a crime, especially if there is an open question of liability of some sort or another.
What if you knew the accuser personally, enough to vouch for her character and that she would never lie about something like this; would you then declare Kavanaugh guilty, even though it hadn’t been proven in a court of law?
Like I said, proving his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is ONLY necessary to send him to jail (or fine him, I suppose). Outside of the courtroom, people are free to shun him, not give him a job (no less the most prestigious legal position out there), yell at him, or make fun of him simply because they believe he is guilty. No legal proof necessary.
To demand otherwise — no one can be criticized or called out for bad behavior unless it has been proven true in a court of law — is not only completely impractical, it would result in grave injustices.
Oh, grow up. I have sons and because I raised them to think of women as actual humans and niether helpless doormats nor conniving witches, they treat women decently, and therefore I don’t worry about false accusations. If you taught your sons to hate women like you apparently do, then you should be worried about REAL accusations instead of false ones.
Clarence Thomas told dirty jokes and did weird things with body hair, as far as I can remember. He never suggested any quid pro quo in his dealings with Anita Hill. The worst he deserved for it was being fired (from his job as Ms Hill’s supervisor). It is wrong to name him in the same breath as Brock Turner.
There were several other women who complained about Thomas’ behavior whom Joe Biden refused to allow to testify. It wasn’t just Anita Hill.
Also, Thomas won. He has nothing to complain about.
RIGHT????????
Karen, Thomas behaved with lewd impropriety, agreed. He didn’t rape or attempt to rape anyone, unlike Brock Turner, whose viciousness has been established. The fact that the justice system allowed *him* to escape so lightly is a legitimate cause of complaint.
Her name is Christine Blasey Ford.
I think you may have confused the voluntary policy adopted by newspapers and TV stations with the law. The identity of the accuser is not withheld from the defendant.
Was your son or husband was accused of rape? Some other male close to you?
No, because I have nothing to do with men who think women are either domestic slaves or idiots who need to be controlled, which are the hallmarks of rapists. Also, I raised my sons to be feminists and treat women like humans. They could still turn into monsters, but I did everything in my power to prevent that.
I consider myself a liberal. I am all for women rights. However, I will have to agree with Nina on some of this. Especially the part about men being falsely accused. I am a teacher and students accuse teachers falsely all the time. I am a mother of girls. If I was a mother of boys, I would teach them how to properly treat a woman; however, I would also teach them how to not be put in a situation where you can be accused of something that you didn’t do. I honestly feel it’s the trendy thing to do….wait 30 years and call out your accuser. I teach with lots of male teachers, some of which are very careful about always keeping their door open with students, etc. because it takes one person, without evidence, to ruin a career.
I think it’s only fair that men worry now. Women have borne the burden of male violence for centuries. Call me after men have suffered for a few millenia and we can talk about fairness then.
That’s not true. There are sealed court proceedings for all sorts of reasons. But you are right, the system is badly broken, and urgently needs to be fixed. But no one is advocating much less doing anything about it. In my view both accuser and accused should be anonymous, and only after the determination of guilt or innocence should the transgressor be named.
But in the mean time the current system is so totally discriminatory to women, “believe all women” is only reasonable in the face of a legal system that re-victimizes the women and girls who have been raped 95%+ of the time then releases rapists back into free society to rape again. (The false accusation stat I heard was between 2 and 3%. )
People have been talking about this for decades and yet absolutely nothing is ever done to address the systemic problem. This needs nonpartisan political will (sadly unlikely in a 2 party winner-take-all political system. Until that happens the only reasonable response is believe all women.
“We need to stop allowing rape accusers to remain anonymous.”
Because they’re not credible if they’re anonymous right?
If women do come forward without being anonymous, they’re accused of wanting attention or fame.
Nina is a Russian name. Go away Bot.
I hate when rape becomes the only subject on my Facebook feed. It’s not because I don’t think it’s important to have an open dialogue about it and it’s not because I think the victims somehow deserve what happen to them. It’s because I watch my friends post statuses about how serious rape is, but they are still good friends with the man who raped me. Dealing with the after math of being a victim of rape at a Catholic University was almost worse then the actual assault. “He went to confession, so since Jesus forgave him I have to forgive him”. “Oh, he says you were confused. You wanted it, but changed your mind”. Well, waking up a drunk 18 year old with threats isn’t what I would call foreplay. I feel like I heard everything. But, again, these friends are thoroughly disgusted by rape and believe victims need to be heard. I guess I don’t count.
It’s hard when you know the person accused of it, because you want to believe that they’re innocent because of the good you know about them. A mentor of mine was accused of sexual improprity, and I didn’t believe it…until I read an article describing the behavior and realized I recognized it and he’d behavied the same way towards me (amazing how far the benefit of the doubt can cover).
I’m not saying they’re right to not believe you. They aren’t. Looking at relationships honestly can be hard when you’re still in them, but it still needs to be done.
I’m so sorry that happened to you – the assault, and then the friend betrayals. It’s a terrible experience, I’ve had it too.
Thank you for including the light sentences some men have received for rape. Those cases sicken and anger me, and they should not be forgotten. They speak volumes about how women are valued.
I went to a lecture last week about Stanford White’s architecture. I wanted to scream when people in the audience chuckled when the author stated that Stanford White moved on from his affair with Evelyn Nesbit when she turned 17.
When do the weak matter in our society? Never o’clock?
But abortion is so horrible, abortion is worse than rape, abortion is THE issue! So if Donald or Brett can stop abortion, we’re willing to cut them some slack…aren’t we?
One raped girl VS millions of aborted babies, you have to pick your battles, right?
I read this article this morning. Something to consider when talking about abortion. From now on I’m using the term “irresponsible ejaculation”. Brett and Donald don’t seem to understand that women don’t get pregnant without male orgasm, period. In fact, women can only actually get pregnant about 24 days of the year (assuming they have nice regular cycles), and yet we have this problem. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that we put men’s pleasure above women’s lives ALL. THE. TIME. https://www.boredpanda.com/woman-anti-abortion-explains-unwanted-pregnancies-mens-fault-gabrielle-blair/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=BPFacebook
And I’ll note that I was one of the people who heard about this, and thought “It was 40 years ago, this is a he-said/she-said situation, and while there are a lot of other reasons that I’d be opposed to Kavanaugh as a justice, this seems like political posturing.” But that’s the problem-even as a woman who regularly works with sexual assault victims, I’m supposed to discount the victim of a crime in this situation in favor of the “other” things going on. Which is seriously messed up.
Welcome to the fight. If enough conservative and religious women decide that we’re damned tired of being worthless, maybe the next generation of girls won’t suffer so much.
Men’s pleasure counts far more in our world than women’s lives. Ask traditionalists if a married women is allowed to tell her husband she doesn’t want sex? Ask the same person if he is obligated to actually, y’know, ensure that his wife enjoys it? Catholic doctrine insists that the only licit sexual activity ends with him ejaculating inside her. If she hates every single minute of it, but he has a blast, it’s still great!! If she is going to die from pregnancy, well, St. Gianna Molla died and she’s a saint!! The only good woman is a dead woman.
If it were just Catholicism, that would be bad enough, but all religious traditions treat women like dirt. All. Of. Them. Men matter and women are at best trivial and at worst actual snares of the devil. I, for one, am sick of apologizing for surviving birth as a female. I am going to do something about it, starting by never voting for another male Republican, and never voting for a man if there is a woman who is not Phyllis Schlafly-esque in the race.
I was raised Catholic, but it didn’t take. I started questioning when I was about 8, and was done with it all by the time I graduated high school.
The biggest problem for me was, try as I might (and I DID try), I did not believe that I was somehow “lesser than” by virtue of having been created female.
That message is all-pervasive in the Catholic church and its institutions. Unfortunately, it’s equally pervasive in most other religions, and in our society generally.
Yep. There are days, and today is one, that I am grateful for the fact that the food in prison is so terrible, because that at least keeps me from expressing my rage in highly destructive ways.
((whispers))
Humanea Vitae was riiiighhhhtttt….
Seriously, that’s the takaway I got from that bored panda article.
You’re being sarcastic here…right?
You’re not seriously suggesting that unborn babies have more value than women and girls?
I believe she is suggesting that conservative women have been told that unborn babies matter more than women and girls forever. Some of them are begining to doubt that.
When one is indoctrinated to believe that a woman’s only purpose is to have babies and raise children, then it follows that those women would believe that fetuses are more important than they are. It’s disgusting, and it’s the first thing about the church that started me on the road to leaving the Christian faith forever.
You’re kidding, right?
Are you serious?? What a twisted way to think.
Nuts.
Good opinion piece. My only criticism is that I’m not sure I would use “credibly” at this time until both of them have been questioned under oath. Everything else you’ve said is spot on.
Nor would I use the word “credibly” just yet.
Pray, suffer, and do penance.
Who should do this? For what? Are you suggesting that women have to apologize for being assault victims?
I think it was a general statement/recommendation for fighting against evil in the world. Not aimed at ladies specifically.
Even as a “girl” . Even as someone sexually assaulted at the age of nineteen (while I was perfectly sober and going for a walk in my sleepy small hometown). Even as a onetime student of feminism, my thinking was a little fuzzy on this. How was I equivocating on this matter, thinking about the time issue and the effects of drinking as mitigating factors. Thanks for clearing things up for me!
Thank you… You have put my own thoughts into coherent, logical statement on this issue. Anyone who reads this & still doesnt ‘get what the big deal is’ needs to reread what you’ve said here until they do get it… or they will never get it, & that is a horrible thought.
This is the most spot-on piece of cultural criticism I have read in a long time. “That’s what girls are for” is precisely what our culture is telling us in every way it can. I am sickened.